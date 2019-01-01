ñol

KWS SAAT SE & Co
(OTCPK:KNKZF)
73.55
00
At close: Apr 11
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low73.55 - 83.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 33M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E20.64
50d Avg. Price73.6
Div / Yield0.9/1.23%
Payout Ratio24.1
EPS6.68
Total Float-

KWS SAAT SE & Co (OTC:KNKZF), Key Statistics

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.8B
Trailing P/E
20.64
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.23
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.56
Price / Book (mrq)
1.89
Price / EBITDA
14.78
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
17.49
Earnings Yield
4.84%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
0.79
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
38.87
Tangible Book value per share
23.99
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.7B
Total Assets
2.9B
Total Liabilities
1.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.01
Gross Margin
100%
Net Margin
28.18%
EBIT Margin
35.21%
EBITDA Margin
35.21%
Operating Margin
35.21%