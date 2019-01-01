|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kinnevik (OTCPK: KNKBF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kinnevik.
There is no analysis for Kinnevik
The stock price for Kinnevik (OTCPK: KNKBF) is $29 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:44:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kinnevik.
Kinnevik does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kinnevik.
Kinnevik is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.