Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.52 - 33.23
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.42
EPS
-1.14
Shares
278.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kinnevik AB is an operationally oriented investment group with an entrepreneurial focus on building digital brands. It concentrates its growth-style investment efforts in four sectors: TMT, e-commerce and marketplaces, Healthcare and financial services. Nearly all of its capital is committed to the communication and e-commerce and marketplaces sectors. The group, through its various subsidiaries, is geographically diversified and operationally present in over 80 countries. Kinnevik's bias is toward investing in emerging markets because of the opportunity afforded by these markets' reliance on legacy products and services. A key component of its strategy is to create consumer choice of solutions in markets where supply may have been previously constrained.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kinnevik Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kinnevik (KNKBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinnevik (OTCPK: KNKBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kinnevik's (KNKBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kinnevik.

Q

What is the target price for Kinnevik (KNKBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kinnevik

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinnevik (KNKBF)?

A

The stock price for Kinnevik (OTCPK: KNKBF) is $29 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:44:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinnevik (KNKBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinnevik.

Q

When is Kinnevik (OTCPK:KNKBF) reporting earnings?

A

Kinnevik does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kinnevik (KNKBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinnevik.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinnevik (KNKBF) operate in?

A

Kinnevik is in the sector and industry.