Kenongwo Group US Inc is engaged in studying, developing, manufacturing, and selling bamboo charcoal biomass organic fertilizers, amino acid water-soluble fertilizers, selenium-rich foliage fertilizers, and other types of fertilizers. The raw materials used in organic fertilizers include bamboo charcoal, bamboo vinegar, rapeseed dregs, and organic selenium. The company's products include foliar, water flush, compound, organic fertilizer, and pesticides.