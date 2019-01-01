ñol

Kindred Group
(OTC:KNDGF)
12.00
00
At close: Feb 9
14.1785
2.1785[18.15%]
After Hours: 8:55AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.83 - 20.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 219.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float-

Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF), Key Statistics

Kindred Group (OTC: KNDGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
662M
Total Assets
1.2B
Total Liabilities
662M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.12
Gross Margin
56.1%
Net Margin
30.62%
EBIT Margin
33.03%
EBITDA Margin
38.95%
Operating Margin
5.35%