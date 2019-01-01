ñol

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector are trading higher amid overall market as stocks continue to rebound from recent weakness. Reports showing inflation slightly slowing down has also helped lift market sentiment.
18.15
1.28[7.59%]
At close: May 27
18.15
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low16.96 - 18.47
52 Week High/Low13.78 - 36.67
Open / Close16.99 / 18.15
Float / Outstanding74.5M / 175.1M
Vol / Avg.810.1K / 883K
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price21.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float74.5M

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), Key Statistics

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.7B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
129.87
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
11.01
Price / Book (mrq)
13.12
Price / EBITDA
491.11
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
444.67
Earnings Yield
-0.43%
Price change 1 M
0.71
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.29
Tangible Book value per share
0.57
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
343.2M
Total Assets
568.3M
Total Liabilities
343.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.38
Gross Margin
86.48%
Net Margin
1.81%
EBIT Margin
2.78%
EBITDA Margin
7.75%
Operating Margin
3.45%