Kamakura Shinsho Ltd operates portal sites in Japan. The firm publishes and lectures to communicate knowledge on funerals, altar, tombs, temples. It offers portal sites that gives information on funerals; and responds to various consultations by telephone and e-mails, as well as a mobile search with GPS functions to search the funeral companies and centers. The company also operates sites that offers information on joint funerals and farewell party; family funeral knowledge and family funeral expenses; introduction of expenses to direct funeral and cremation ceremonies. In addition, it operates sites for funeral and funeral night wear, and legal flowers. Further, the company operates sites that offers information on Buddhist altar/Buddhist information; Buddha statues and Buddhist teachers.