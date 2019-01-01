QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.21
Shares
38.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kamakura Shinsho Ltd operates portal sites in Japan. The firm publishes and lectures to communicate knowledge on funerals, altar, tombs, temples. It offers portal sites that gives information on funerals; and responds to various consultations by telephone and e-mails, as well as a mobile search with GPS functions to search the funeral companies and centers. The company also operates sites that offers information on joint funerals and farewell party; family funeral knowledge and family funeral expenses; introduction of expenses to direct funeral and cremation ceremonies. In addition, it operates sites for funeral and funeral night wear, and legal flowers. Further, the company operates sites that offers information on Buddhist altar/Buddhist information; Buddha statues and Buddhist teachers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kamakura Shinsho Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kamakura Shinsho (KMSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kamakura Shinsho (OTCEM: KMSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kamakura Shinsho's (KMSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kamakura Shinsho.

Q

What is the target price for Kamakura Shinsho (KMSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kamakura Shinsho

Q

Current Stock Price for Kamakura Shinsho (KMSHF)?

A

The stock price for Kamakura Shinsho (OTCEM: KMSHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kamakura Shinsho (KMSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kamakura Shinsho.

Q

When is Kamakura Shinsho (OTCEM:KMSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Kamakura Shinsho does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kamakura Shinsho (KMSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kamakura Shinsho.

Q

What sector and industry does Kamakura Shinsho (KMSHF) operate in?

A

Kamakura Shinsho is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.