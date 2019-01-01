Komeri Co Ltd is a Japanese company operating a chain of home improvement stores. The firm organizes its activities into a home center unit and an other unit. The home center unit is composed of the Hard & Green, or the H&G, store brand. The hard merchandise includes hardware, general materials, and business materials, while the green merchandise includes gardening and agricultural goods. Home center also provides household goods, office and leisure goods, and kerosene. The other unit is further divided into logistics, information technology, credit cards, and other businesses. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the hardware, general materials, and building materials product line, followed by gardening and agricultural goods and household goods product lines.