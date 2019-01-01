ñol

First Uranium Resources
(OTCPK:KMMIF)
0.3661
00
At close: Apr 8
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.34 - 0.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 8.1K
Mkt Cap13.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.37
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

First Uranium Resources (OTC:KMMIF), Dividends

First Uranium Resources issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Uranium Resources generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

First Uranium Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Uranium Resources (KMMIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Uranium Resources.

Q
What date did I need to own First Uranium Resources (KMMIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Uranium Resources.

Q
How much per share is the next First Uranium Resources (KMMIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Uranium Resources.

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Uranium Resources (OTCPK:KMMIF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Uranium Resources.

