QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
6.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Uranium Resources Ltd, formerly Karam Minerals Inc, is a resource exploration company focused on the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral resource properties. It owns an interest in the Black Duck Property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Uranium Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy First Uranium Resources (KMMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Uranium Resources (OTCPK: KMMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Uranium Resources's (KMMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Uranium Resources.

Q

What is the target price for First Uranium Resources (KMMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Uranium Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for First Uranium Resources (KMMIF)?

A

The stock price for First Uranium Resources (OTCPK: KMMIF) is $0.3 last updated Tue Jun 16 2020 18:03:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Uranium Resources (KMMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Uranium Resources.

Q

When is First Uranium Resources (OTCPK:KMMIF) reporting earnings?

A

First Uranium Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Uranium Resources (KMMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Uranium Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does First Uranium Resources (KMMIF) operate in?

A

First Uranium Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.