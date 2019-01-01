ñol

Respiri
(OTCPK:KMLXF)
0.0485
00
At close: Apr 8
0.0608
0.0123[25.36%]
After Hours: 6:07PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.08
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 760M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.6K
Mkt Cap36.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Respiri (OTC:KMLXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Respiri reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Respiri using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Respiri Questions & Answers

Q
When is Respiri (OTCPK:KMLXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Respiri

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Respiri (OTCPK:KMLXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Respiri

Q
What were Respiri’s (OTCPK:KMLXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Respiri

