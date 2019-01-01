ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kamigumi Co
(OTCPK:KMGIF)
17.97
00
At close: Nov 13
19.9846
2.0146[11.21%]
After Hours: 6:37AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 114.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS39.95
Total Float-

Kamigumi Co (OTC:KMGIF), Key Statistics

Kamigumi Co (OTC: KMGIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
-0.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
62.3B
Total Assets
425.2B
Total Liabilities
62.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.08
Gross Margin
17.91%
Net Margin
6.93%
EBIT Margin
10.73%
EBITDA Margin
10.73%
Operating Margin
10.73%