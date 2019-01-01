Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen
Kayne Anderson NextGen Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE: KMF) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting KMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE: KMF) was provided by B of A Securities, and Kayne Anderson NextGen downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kayne Anderson NextGen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kayne Anderson NextGen was filed on February 17, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 17, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kayne Anderson NextGen (KMF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Kayne Anderson NextGen (KMF) is trading at is $8.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.