There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
KMA Global Solutions International Inc is engaged in electronic article surveillance industry, providing cost-effective source tagging solutions for customers in apparel, multimedia, sporting goods, food & pharmaceutical & general merchandise industries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KMA Global Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KMA Global Solutions (KMAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KMA Global Solutions (OTCEM: KMAG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KMA Global Solutions's (KMAG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KMA Global Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for KMA Global Solutions (KMAG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KMA Global Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for KMA Global Solutions (KMAG)?

A

The stock price for KMA Global Solutions (OTCEM: KMAG) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:30:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KMA Global Solutions (KMAG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KMA Global Solutions.

Q

When is KMA Global Solutions (OTCEM:KMAG) reporting earnings?

A

KMA Global Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KMA Global Solutions (KMAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KMA Global Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does KMA Global Solutions (KMAG) operate in?

A

KMA Global Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.