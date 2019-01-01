QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/59.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
11.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
246M
Outstanding
Klondike Silver Corp is a Canadian based mining company. The company is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has silver- lead-zinc projects in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Klondike Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Klondike Silver (KLSVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Klondike Silver (OTCPK: KLSVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Klondike Silver's (KLSVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Klondike Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Klondike Silver (KLSVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Klondike Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Klondike Silver (KLSVF)?

A

The stock price for Klondike Silver (OTCPK: KLSVF) is $0.04647 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:18:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Klondike Silver (KLSVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Klondike Silver.

Q

When is Klondike Silver (OTCPK:KLSVF) reporting earnings?

A

Klondike Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Klondike Silver (KLSVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Klondike Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Klondike Silver (KLSVF) operate in?

A

Klondike Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.