Kloeckner & Co SE is a German-based steel and metal distributor, as well as an operator of steel service centers. The company acts as a connecting link between steel producers and consumers, and is not tied to any particular steel producer. The company's customers are mostly small to midsize steel and metal consumers that primarily come from construction, machinery/mechanical engineering, automotive, household appliance/consumer goods, and other sectors. The company also supplies intermediate products for the automotive, shipbuilding, and consumer goods industries. Europe and North America are the two major markets for the company.