There is no Press for this Ticker
Kloeckner & Co SE is a German-based steel and metal distributor, as well as an operator of steel service centers. The company acts as a connecting link between steel producers and consumers, and is not tied to any particular steel producer. The company's customers are mostly small to midsize steel and metal consumers that primarily come from construction, machinery/mechanical engineering, automotive, household appliance/consumer goods, and other sectors. The company also supplies intermediate products for the automotive, shipbuilding, and consumer goods industries. Europe and North America are the two major markets for the company.

Kloeckner Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kloeckner (KLKNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kloeckner (OTC: KLKNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kloeckner's (KLKNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kloeckner.

Q

What is the target price for Kloeckner (KLKNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kloeckner

Q

Current Stock Price for Kloeckner (KLKNF)?

A

The stock price for Kloeckner (OTC: KLKNF) is $11.5 last updated Wed Oct 06 2021 18:22:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kloeckner (KLKNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kloeckner.

Q

When is Kloeckner (OTC:KLKNF) reporting earnings?

A

Kloeckner does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kloeckner (KLKNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kloeckner.

Q

What sector and industry does Kloeckner (KLKNF) operate in?

A

Kloeckner is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.