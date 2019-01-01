QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kerry Logistics Network Ltd is a logistics services company domiciled in Hong Kong. The company organises itself into three segments: logistics operations, Hong Kong warehouse, and international freight forwarding. International freight forwarding, which contributes the majority of revenue, includes air, ocean, and freight services. Logistics operations, the next most significant segment, includes distribution and storage services. The company operates globally, and derives the largest portion of revenue from mainland China, followed by Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target