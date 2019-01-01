Kaleido Biosciences (OTC:KLDO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 1
EPS
$-0.540
Quarterly Revenue
$104K
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$492K
Earnings History
Kaleido Biosciences Questions & Answers
When is Kaleido Biosciences (OTCPK:KLDO) reporting earnings?
Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 1, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kaleido Biosciences (OTCPK:KLDO)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.56, which missed the estimate of $-0.67.
What were Kaleido Biosciences’s (OTCPK:KLDO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
