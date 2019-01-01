ñol

Kaleido Biosciences
(OTCPK:KLDO)
0.0535
-0.2365[-81.55%]
At close: May 27
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 9.47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding16.5M / 42.6M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 5.3M
Mkt Cap2.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.48
Total Float-

Kaleido Biosciences (OTC:KLDO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kaleido Biosciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 1

EPS

$-0.540

Quarterly Revenue

$104K

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$492K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kaleido Biosciences using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kaleido Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kaleido Biosciences (OTCPK:KLDO) reporting earnings?
A

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 1, 2021 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kaleido Biosciences (OTCPK:KLDO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.56, which missed the estimate of $-0.67.

Q
What were Kaleido Biosciences’s (OTCPK:KLDO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

