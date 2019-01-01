QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.69
Shares
38M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KLab Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KLab (KLBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KLab (OTCPK: KLBIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KLab's (KLBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KLab.

Q

What is the target price for KLab (KLBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KLab

Q

Current Stock Price for KLab (KLBIF)?

A

The stock price for KLab (OTCPK: KLBIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KLab (KLBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KLab.

Q

When is KLab (OTCPK:KLBIF) reporting earnings?

A

KLab does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KLab (KLBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KLab.

Q

What sector and industry does KLab (KLBIF) operate in?

A

KLab is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.