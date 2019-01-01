|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of KLab (OTCPK: KLBIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for KLab.
There is no analysis for KLab
The stock price for KLab (OTCPK: KLBIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for KLab.
KLab does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for KLab.
KLab is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.