QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
22.84
Shares
204.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Kakaku.com Inc. is a telecom company that provides a variety of Internet services. The majority of the company's revenue comes from its electronic commerce business through its flagship website, Kakaku.com. The company generates most of its revenue in Japan, through the sale of its advertising space. Kakaku also provides pricing, specifications, and reviews for various products and services that include appliances, food & beverages, cosmetics, Internet service providers, and computers. Kakaku also runs tabelog.com, which allows consumers to access restaurant rankings based on user reviews. The company also operates websites that focus on travel reviews, hotel discounts, and photo sharing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kakaku.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kakaku.com (KKMMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kakaku.com (OTCPK: KKMMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kakaku.com's (KKMMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kakaku.com.

Q

What is the target price for Kakaku.com (KKMMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kakaku.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Kakaku.com (KKMMY)?

A

The stock price for Kakaku.com (OTCPK: KKMMY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kakaku.com (KKMMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kakaku.com.

Q

When is Kakaku.com (OTCPK:KKMMY) reporting earnings?

A

Kakaku.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kakaku.com (KKMMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kakaku.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Kakaku.com (KKMMY) operate in?

A

Kakaku.com is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.