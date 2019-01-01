Kakaku.com Inc. is a telecom company that provides a variety of Internet services. The majority of the company's revenue comes from its electronic commerce business through its flagship website, Kakaku.com. The company generates most of its revenue in Japan, through the sale of its advertising space. Kakaku also provides pricing, specifications, and reviews for various products and services that include appliances, food & beverages, cosmetics, Internet service providers, and computers. Kakaku also runs tabelog.com, which allows consumers to access restaurant rankings based on user reviews. The company also operates websites that focus on travel reviews, hotel discounts, and photo sharing.