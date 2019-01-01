|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kakaku.com (OTCPK: KKKUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kakaku.com.
There is no analysis for Kakaku.com
The stock price for Kakaku.com (OTCPK: KKKUF) is $22.717 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:24:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kakaku.com.
Kakaku.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kakaku.com.
Kakaku.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.