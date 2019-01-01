ñol

%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hinokiya Group
(OTC:KKHNF)
At close: Dec 31
20.4343
NaNNaN
After Hours: 1:08AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.08 - 20.43
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 12.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS171.94
Total Float-

Hinokiya Group (OTC:KKHNF), Key Statistics

Hinokiya Group (OTC: KKHNF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
232.8M
Trailing P/E
9.38
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.16
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.24
Price / Book (mrq)
1.25
Price / EBITDA
4.33
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.39
Earnings Yield
10.66%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.54
Tangible Book value per share
14.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
54.2B
Total Assets
81.9B
Total Liabilities
54.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -