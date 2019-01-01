ñol

PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd.
(OTCPK:KITVF)
At close: Dec 31
15 minutes delayed

PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd. (OTC:KITVF), Dividends

PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd. (KITVF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd..

Q
What date did I need to own PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd. (KITVF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd..

Q
How much per share is the next PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd. (KITVF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd..

Q
What is the dividend yield for PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd. (OTCPK:KITVF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PURPLE BIOTECH LTD by Purple Biotech Ltd..

