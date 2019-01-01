ñol

Kitanotatsujin
(OTCPK:KITAF)
4.50
00
At close: Jan 25
4.5139
0.0139[0.31%]
After Hours: 12:07AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 139M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap625.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.01
Total Float-

Kitanotatsujin (OTC:KITAF), Key Statistics

Kitanotatsujin (OTC: KITAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
159.8M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.1B
Total Assets
7B
Total Liabilities
1.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.13
Gross Margin
74.41%
Net Margin
17.71%
EBIT Margin
26.42%
EBITDA Margin
27.57%
Operating Margin
26.12%