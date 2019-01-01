ñol

Kish Bancorp
(OTCQX:KISB)
34.00
00
At close: May 19
37.00
3.00[8.82%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low32.33 - 40
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap89M
P/E9.12
50d Avg. Price35.08
Div / Yield1.22/3.59%
Payout Ratio31.9
EPS0.99
Total Float-

Kish Bancorp (OTC:KISB), Key Statistics

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
9.12
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.12
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2
Price / Book (mrq)
1.23
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.97%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.1
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
27.67
Tangible Book value per share
26.31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.2B
Total Assets
1.2B
Total Liabilities
1.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.02
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
23.26%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -