QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
KINS Technology Group Inc is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KINS Technology Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KINS Technology Group (KINZW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KINS Technology Group (NASDAQ: KINZW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KINS Technology Group's (KINZW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KINS Technology Group.

Q

What is the target price for KINS Technology Group (KINZW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KINS Technology Group

Q

Current Stock Price for KINS Technology Group (KINZW)?

A

The stock price for KINS Technology Group (NASDAQ: KINZW) is $0.2101 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KINS Technology Group (KINZW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KINS Technology Group.

Q

When is KINS Technology Group (NASDAQ:KINZW) reporting earnings?

A

KINS Technology Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KINS Technology Group (KINZW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KINS Technology Group.

Q

What sector and industry does KINS Technology Group (KINZW) operate in?

A

KINS Technology Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.