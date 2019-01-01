ñol

Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co
(OTCPK:KINUF)
29.07
00
At close: May 17
28.1259
-0.9441[-3.25%]
After Hours: 6:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.13 - 38.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 190.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap5.5B
P/E26.92
50d Avg. Price29.07
Div / Yield0.39/1.32%
Payout Ratio-
EPS204
Total Float-

Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (OTC:KINUF), Key Statistics

Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (OTC: KINUF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
13.3B
Trailing P/E
26.92
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
26.46
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.97
Price / Book (mrq)
1.82
Price / EBITDA
21.41
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
51.52
Earnings Yield
3.71%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.15
Beta
3.26
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.95
Tangible Book value per share
15.36
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.5T
Total Assets
1.9T
Total Liabilities
1.5T
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
25.91%
Net Margin
17.87%
EBIT Margin
24.63%
EBITDA Margin
24.63%
Operating Margin
10.57%