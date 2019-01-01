ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kikkoman
(OTCPK:KIKOY)
28.25
00
At close: May 11
25.50
-2.75[-9.73%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.25 - 41.89
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 383.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap10.8B
P/E35.6
50d Avg. Price29
Div / Yield0.21/0.73%
Payout Ratio22.68
EPS31.28
Total Float-

Kikkoman (OTC:KIKOY), Key Statistics

Kikkoman (OTC: KIKOY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.8B
Trailing P/E
35.6
Forward P/E
36.63
PE Ratio (TTM)
35.6
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.76
Price / Book (mrq)
4.07
Price / EBITDA
17.95
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.34
Earnings Yield
2.81%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.44
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.93
Tangible Book value per share
6.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
128.3B
Total Assets
471B
Total Liabilities
128.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.24
Gross Margin
35.51%
Net Margin
8.8%
EBIT Margin
13.63%
EBITDA Margin
17.28%
Operating Margin
11.82%