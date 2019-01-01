ñol

Kuehne + Nagel Intl
(OTCPK:KHNGY)
53.72
-0.02[-0.04%]
Day High/Low53.72 - 53.94
52 Week High/Low48.68 - 78.44
Open / Close53.94 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 597.9M
Vol / Avg.4K / 20.4K
Mkt Cap32.1B
P/E12.44
50d Avg. Price55.48
Div / Yield2.01/3.74%
Payout Ratio21.88
EPS1.31
Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTC:KHNGY), Key Statistics

Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTC: KHNGY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
30.5B
Trailing P/E
12.44
Forward P/E
14.99
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.45
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.84
Price / Book (mrq)
8.05
Price / EBITDA
7.06
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.66
Earnings Yield
8.04%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.02
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.67
Tangible Book value per share
2.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
11.8B
Total Assets
15.6B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.47
Gross Margin
28.96%
Net Margin
7.71%
EBIT Margin
11.14%
EBITDA Margin
12.98%
Operating Margin
11.03%