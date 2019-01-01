Kohnan Shoji Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in retail of products related to home improvement, housekeeping, and automotive supplies and accessories. The company operates through three store chains with different styles: Home Center, mainly offering DIY products and household goods to improve consumers' home and life; Homestock, a small-format version of Home Center with original brands EDLP and Lifelex; and Kohnan Pro, providing tools, building materials, and working equipment for professionals. Most of the company's stores are Home Center stores.