Keikyu Corp is one the major private railways in Japan. A link between different parts of Tokyo, it plays a vital role in its public transportation system, thereby earning most of its revenue through its Transportation segment. Its other business segments comprise of Real Estate, Leisure Services and Retailing. The Real Estate segment is involved in the sale and leasing of land and buildings. The Leisure segment operates hotels, golf courses and restaurants. Through its Retailing segment, the company sells merchandise at department stores.