QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12 - 13.45
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
6.46
Shares
275.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Keikyu Corp is one the major private railways in Japan. A link between different parts of Tokyo, it plays a vital role in its public transportation system, thereby earning most of its revenue through its Transportation segment. Its other business segments comprise of Real Estate, Leisure Services and Retailing. The Real Estate segment is involved in the sale and leasing of land and buildings. The Leisure segment operates hotels, golf courses and restaurants. Through its Retailing segment, the company sells merchandise at department stores.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Keikyu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keikyu (KHEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keikyu (OTCPK: KHEXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keikyu's (KHEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keikyu.

Q

What is the target price for Keikyu (KHEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keikyu

Q

Current Stock Price for Keikyu (KHEXF)?

A

The stock price for Keikyu (OTCPK: KHEXF) is $16.3 last updated Tue Mar 16 2021 19:04:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keikyu (KHEXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keikyu.

Q

When is Keikyu (OTCPK:KHEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Keikyu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keikyu (KHEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keikyu.

Q

What sector and industry does Keikyu (KHEXF) operate in?

A

Keikyu is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.