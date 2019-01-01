ñol

KHD Humboldt Wedag Intl
(OTCEM:KHDHF)
1.90
00
Last update: 2:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.45 - 2.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 49.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap94.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
KHD Humboldt Wedag Intl (OTC:KHDHF), Key Statistics

KHD Humboldt Wedag Intl (OTC: KHDHF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
52.7M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.39
Price / Book (mrq)
0.98
Price / EBITDA
21.08
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.29
Earnings Yield
-1.13%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.03
Beta
1.86
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.95
Tangible Book value per share
1.84
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
213M
Total Assets
303.7M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -