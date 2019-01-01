ñol

Kraft Heinz
(NASDAQ:KHC)
37.605
0.535[1.44%]
Last update: 3:30PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.6 - 37.72
52 Week High/Low32.78 - 44.87
Open / Close37.09 / -
Float / Outstanding697.1M / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.8.9M / 7.1M
Mkt Cap46B
P/E37.44
50d Avg. Price41.07
Div / Yield1.6/4.32%
Payout Ratio161.62
EPS0.63
Total Float697.1M

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Key Statistics

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
64.1B
Trailing P/E
37.44
Forward P/E
13.87
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.19
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.69
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.78
Price / Book (mrq)
0.91
Price / EBITDA
9.64
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.48
Earnings Yield
2.67%
Price change 1 M
0.87
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
0.93
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
40.56
Tangible Book value per share
-20.78
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
44B
Total Assets
93.9B
Total Liabilities
44B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.38
Gross Margin
31.94%
Net Margin
12.84%
EBIT Margin
20.07%
EBITDA Margin
23.71%
Operating Margin
18.26%