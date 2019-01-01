ñol

Krungthai Card
(OTCPK:KGTHY)
17.205
00
Last update: 1:14PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.95 - 24
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 257.8M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E25.2
50d Avg. Price17.24
Div / Yield0.29/1.68%
Payout Ratio37.82
EPS6.8
Total Float-

Krungthai Card (OTC:KGTHY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Krungthai Card reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Krungthai Card using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Krungthai Card Questions & Answers

Q
When is Krungthai Card (OTCPK:KGTHY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Krungthai Card

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Krungthai Card (OTCPK:KGTHY)?
A

There are no earnings for Krungthai Card

Q
What were Krungthai Card’s (OTCPK:KGTHY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Krungthai Card

