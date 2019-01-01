ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kungsleden
(OTCEM:KGSDF)
13.85
00
Last update: 12:42PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.25 - 14.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 215M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.8
Total Float-

Kungsleden (OTC:KGSDF), Key Statistics

Kungsleden (OTC: KGSDF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
5.1B
Trailing P/E
9.32
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.28
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
10.91
Price / Book (mrq)
1.39
Price / EBITDA
6.8
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.55
Earnings Yield
10.73%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.03
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10
Tangible Book value per share
9.99
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
25.4B
Total Assets
45.3B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.52
Gross Margin
72.63%
Net Margin
91.76%
EBIT Margin
130.48%
EBITDA Margin
130.48%
Operating Margin
70.14%