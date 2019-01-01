Kungsleden AB is a real estate company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in Stockholm and other Swedish regions. The firm's business activities consist of property management, development and improvement, and acquisitions and optimization. Property management includes actively managing its properties. Development and improvement include investing in properties to increase value. Acquisitions and optimizations include looking for new opportunities in commercial property to increase revenue. The company's main locations include Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras. Its portfolio includes office, retail, industrial, and hotel properties.