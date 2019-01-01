QQQ
Kungsleden AB is a real estate company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in Stockholm and other Swedish regions. The firm's business activities consist of property management, development and improvement, and acquisitions and optimization. Property management includes actively managing its properties. Development and improvement include investing in properties to increase value. Acquisitions and optimizations include looking for new opportunities in commercial property to increase revenue. The company's main locations include Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras. Its portfolio includes office, retail, industrial, and hotel properties.

Kungsleden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kungsleden (KGSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kungsleden (OTCPK: KGSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kungsleden's (KGSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kungsleden.

Q

What is the target price for Kungsleden (KGSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kungsleden

Q

Current Stock Price for Kungsleden (KGSDF)?

A

The stock price for Kungsleden (OTCPK: KGSDF) is $13.85 last updated Today at 5:42:22 PM.

Q

Does Kungsleden (KGSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kungsleden.

Q

When is Kungsleden (OTCPK:KGSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Kungsleden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kungsleden (KGSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kungsleden.

Q

What sector and industry does Kungsleden (KGSDF) operate in?

A

Kungsleden is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.