Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
45.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
392.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
KGL Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects are Yambah, Unca Creek, The Jervois Project, and others.

Analyst Ratings

KGL Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KGL Resources (KGLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KGL Resources (OTCPK: KGLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KGL Resources's (KGLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KGL Resources.

Q

What is the target price for KGL Resources (KGLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KGL Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for KGL Resources (KGLLF)?

A

The stock price for KGL Resources (OTCPK: KGLLF) is $0.115 last updated Wed Jun 03 2020 19:49:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KGL Resources (KGLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KGL Resources.

Q

When is KGL Resources (OTCPK:KGLLF) reporting earnings?

A

KGL Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KGL Resources (KGLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KGL Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does KGL Resources (KGLLF) operate in?

A

KGL Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.