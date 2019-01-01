QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kolibri Global Energy
(OTCQB:KGEID)
1.5402
At close: May 20
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.54 - 1.64
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close1.62 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 35.6M
Vol / Avg.14.3K / -
Mkt Cap54.9M
P/E0.53
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float-

Kolibri Global Energy (OTC:KGEID), Quotes and News Summary

Kolibri Global Energy (OTC: KGEID)

Day High/Low1.54 - 1.64
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close1.62 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 35.6M
Vol / Avg.14.3K / -
Mkt Cap54.9M
P/E0.53
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kolibri Global Energy Inc is an exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Its segments include the United States, Canada, and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.
Read More

Kolibri Global Energy Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Kolibri Global Energy (KGEID) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Kolibri Global Energy (OTCQB: KGEID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Kolibri Global Energy's (KGEID) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Kolibri Global Energy.

Q
What is the target price for Kolibri Global Energy (KGEID) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Kolibri Global Energy

Q
Current Stock Price for Kolibri Global Energy (KGEID)?
A

The stock price for Kolibri Global Energy (OTCQB: KGEID) is $1.5402 last updated Today at May 20, 2022, 5:24 PM UTC.

Q
Does Kolibri Global Energy (KGEID) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kolibri Global Energy.

Q
When is Kolibri Global Energy (OTCQB:KGEID) reporting earnings?
A

Kolibri Global Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Kolibri Global Energy (KGEID) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Kolibri Global Energy.

Q
What sector and industry does Kolibri Global Energy (KGEID) operate in?
A

Kolibri Global Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.