ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Korn Ferry
(NYSE:KFY)
61.25
1.23[2.05%]
Last update: 2:51PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low60.68 - 61.74
52 Week High/Low55.88 - 84.68
Open / Close61.12 / -
Float / Outstanding39.3M / 53.9M
Vol / Avg.87.6K / 361.6K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E10.93
50d Avg. Price63.06
Div / Yield0.48/0.80%
Payout Ratio8.38
EPS1.55
Total Float39.3M

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), Key Statistics

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.9B
Trailing P/E
10.93
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.93
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.3
Price / Book (mrq)
2.11
Price / EBITDA
6.5
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.87
Earnings Yield
9.15%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.15
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
28.41
Tangible Book value per share
13.77
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.8B
Total Assets
3.3B
Total Liabilities
1.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.64
Gross Margin
94.76%
Net Margin
12.02%
EBIT Margin
17.38%
EBITDA Margin
19.73%
Operating Margin
18.44%