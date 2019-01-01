ñol

Korn Ferry
(NYSE:KFY)
61.30
1.28[2.13%]
Last update: 2:46PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low60.68 - 61.74
52 Week High/Low55.88 - 84.68
Open / Close61.12 / -
Float / Outstanding39.3M / 53.9M
Vol / Avg.86.8K / 361.6K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E10.93
50d Avg. Price63.06
Div / Yield0.48/0.80%
Payout Ratio8.38
EPS1.55
Total Float39.3M

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), Dividends

Korn Ferry issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Korn Ferry generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.79%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Mar 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Korn Ferry Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Korn Ferry (KFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Korn Ferry. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on April 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Korn Ferry (KFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Korn Ferry (KFY). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2022 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Korn Ferry (KFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Korn Ferry (KFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on April 14, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)?
A

Korn Ferry has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Korn Ferry (KFY) was $0.12 and was paid out next on April 14, 2022.

