QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Keysight Technologies
(NYSE:KEYS)
144.245
2.985[2.11%]
Last update: 2:37PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low142.73 - 144.63
52 Week High/Low127.93 - 209.08
Open / Close143.25 / -
Float / Outstanding139.1M / 179.9M
Vol / Avg.459K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap25.9B
P/E25.59
50d Avg. Price146.86
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.42
Total Float139.1M

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), Key Statistics

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
25.5B
Trailing P/E
25.59
Forward P/E
20.08
PE Ratio (TTM)
25.59
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.61
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.07
Price / Book (mrq)
6.72
Price / EBITDA
17.49
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
17.14
Earnings Yield
3.91%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
1.26
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
21.01
Tangible Book value per share
10.82
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4B
Total Assets
7.8B
Total Liabilities
4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.13
Gross Margin
63.58%
Net Margin
19.1%
EBIT Margin
24.13%
EBITDA Margin
28.2%
Operating Margin
24.2%