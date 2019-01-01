QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.47 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
95.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
177.6M
Outstanding
Kleos Space SA operates satellite infrastructure. It generates commercial ISR and geoservices data, and sell DaaS internationally through subscription to government agencies, the intelligence community, end users, or businesses. The company's products are divided into Activity Based Intelligence, and Space Technology.

Kleos Space Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kleos Space (KESPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kleos Space (OTC: KESPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kleos Space's (KESPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kleos Space.

Q

What is the target price for Kleos Space (KESPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kleos Space

Q

Current Stock Price for Kleos Space (KESPF)?

A

The stock price for Kleos Space (OTC: KESPF) is $0.54 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 16:55:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kleos Space (KESPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kleos Space.

Q

When is Kleos Space (OTC:KESPF) reporting earnings?

A

Kleos Space does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kleos Space (KESPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kleos Space.

Q

What sector and industry does Kleos Space (KESPF) operate in?

A

Kleos Space is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.