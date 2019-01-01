QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Akerna Corp is a United States-based company. The firm is the first compliance technology company in the cannabis space. It offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems which are platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customers through the supply chain. The company generates the majority of the revenue from its commercial software platforms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Akerna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Akerna (KERNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akerna (NASDAQ: KERNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akerna's (KERNW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Akerna.

Q

What is the target price for Akerna (KERNW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Akerna

Q

Current Stock Price for Akerna (KERNW)?

A

The stock price for Akerna (NASDAQ: KERNW) is $0.1637 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akerna (KERNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akerna.

Q

When is Akerna (NASDAQ:KERNW) reporting earnings?

A

Akerna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Akerna (KERNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akerna.

Q

What sector and industry does Akerna (KERNW) operate in?

A

Akerna is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.