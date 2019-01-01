ñol

Kenon Hldgs
(NYSE:KEN)
58.2724
1.3924[2.45%]
Last update: 2:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low56.71 - 58.44
52 Week High/Low30.4 - 72.9
Open / Close57.11 / -
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 53.9M
Vol / Avg.23.6K / 50.2K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E3.29
50d Avg. Price59.95
Div / Yield7/12.31%
Payout Ratio10.77
EPS7.28
Total Float17.1M

Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN), Key Statistics

Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.8B
Trailing P/E
3.29
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.58
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.28
Price / Book (mrq)
1.71
Price / EBITDA
3.1
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.88
Earnings Yield
30.36%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.45
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
33.29
Tangible Book value per share
29.13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.8B
Total Assets
4.1B
Total Liabilities
1.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.7
Gross Margin
18.07%
Net Margin
291.08%
EBIT Margin
245.29%
EBITDA Margin
256.16%
Operating Margin
10.61%