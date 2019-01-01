ñol

Keisei Electric Railway
(OTCPK:KELRF)
24.10
00
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.1 - 24.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 170.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price24.1
Div / Yield0.13/0.55%
Payout Ratio-
EPS19.87
Total Float-

Keisei Electric Railway (OTC:KELRF), Key Statistics

Keisei Electric Railway (OTC: KELRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
7.1B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.42
Price / Book (mrq)
1.41
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-2.99%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.05
Tangible Book value per share
16.48
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
510.8B
Total Assets
898B
Total Liabilities
510.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
20.2%
Net Margin
5.96%
EBIT Margin
9.54%
EBITDA Margin
9.54%
Operating Margin
2.73%