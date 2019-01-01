Kenedix Office Investment (OTC:KDXRF), Dividends

Kenedix Office Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kenedix Office Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Kenedix Office Investment.
There are no upcoming dividends for Kenedix Office Investment.
There are no upcoming dividends for Kenedix Office Investment.
There are no upcoming dividends for Kenedix Office Investment.
Browse dividends on all stocks.