Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.540
Quarterly Revenue
$2.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Chinook Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Chinook Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) reporting earnings?
Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.35, which hit the estimate of $-1.35.
What were Chinook Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:KDNY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.9M, which missed the estimate of $11.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.