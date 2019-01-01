Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting KDNY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 199.32% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Chinook Therapeutics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Chinook Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Chinook Therapeutics was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $38.00 to $44.00. The current price Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) is trading at is $14.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
