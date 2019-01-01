QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation (KDIXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation (OTCPK: KDIXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation's (KDIXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation.

Q

What is the target price for KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation (KDIXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation

Q

Current Stock Price for KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation (KDIXF)?

A

The stock price for KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation (OTCPK: KDIXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation (KDIXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation.

Q

When is KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation (OTCPK:KDIXF) reporting earnings?

A

KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation (KDIXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation.

Q

What sector and industry does KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation (KDIXF) operate in?

A

KENEDIX RSDNL INV CP by Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.