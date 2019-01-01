QQQ
Karolinska Development AB is a life science investment company. It is focused on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region. It selects commercially attractive medical innovations, develops innovations to the stage where the return on investment can be achieved and commercializes the innovations through the sale of companies or out-licensing of products. The company focused on profiles namely Aprea Therapeutics; Modus Therapeutics; BioArctic; Umecrine Cognition; and OssDsign.

Karolinska Development Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Karolinska Development (KDEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Karolinska Development (OTCPK: KDEVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Karolinska Development's (KDEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Karolinska Development.

Q

What is the target price for Karolinska Development (KDEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Karolinska Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Karolinska Development (KDEVF)?

A

The stock price for Karolinska Development (OTCPK: KDEVF) is $0.613282 last updated Fri Apr 05 2019 15:15:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Karolinska Development (KDEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Karolinska Development.

Q

When is Karolinska Development (OTCPK:KDEVF) reporting earnings?

A

Karolinska Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Karolinska Development (KDEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Karolinska Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Karolinska Development (KDEVF) operate in?

A

Karolinska Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.