Karolinska Development AB is a life science investment company. It is focused on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region. It selects commercially attractive medical innovations, develops innovations to the stage where the return on investment can be achieved and commercializes the innovations through the sale of companies or out-licensing of products. The company focused on profiles namely Aprea Therapeutics; Modus Therapeutics; BioArctic; Umecrine Cognition; and OssDsign.