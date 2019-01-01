ñol

Kid Castle Educational
(OTCPK:KDCE)
0.05
00
Last update: 3:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.3M / 22.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 36.3K
Mkt Cap1.1M
P/E0.4
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

Kid Castle Educational (OTC:KDCE), Key Statistics

Kid Castle Educational (OTC: KDCE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6M
Trailing P/E
0.4
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
0.38
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.08
Price / Book (mrq)
0.39
Price / EBITDA
0.46
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.5
Earnings Yield
250.4%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.83
Beta
-3.87
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.13
Tangible Book value per share
0.13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5.8M
Total Assets
8.3M
Total Liabilities
5.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
24.39
Gross Margin
104.24%
Net Margin
87.69%
EBIT Margin
87.69%
EBITDA Margin
88.91%
Operating Margin
99.08%